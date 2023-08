Williams signed with the Vikings on Thursday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports.

Williams went undrafted in 2022 and spent the first few months of the NFL season on the Eagles' practice squad before being placed on that unit's injured reserve. The Miami product was subsequently let go by Philadelphia and has now reached an agreement with Minnesota. Expect the second-year lineman to compete for a depth role or a spot on the practice squad ahead of the coming season.