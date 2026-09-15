Jennings did not bring in his lone target during the Vikings' 39-22 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Kyler Murray's first pass attempt of the game was to Jennings, resulting in a Kiesean Nixon interception that led to a 59-yard field goal from Trevor Smack six plays later. Jennings didn't see another pass the rest of the way, even after Carson Wentz took over as the Vikings QB for Murray after the former left the game due to a concussion. Jennings' 31 snaps on offense were third-most among wide receivers behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but the lack of offensive output from Jennings was disappointing given the solid production he had with the 49ers in 2024 and 2025. He'll look for better results in the Vikings' Week 2 clash Sept. 20, against a Bears defense that gave up 361 passing yards to Bryce Young in a 59-37 Week 1 win for Chicago.