Jennings elected to remain with the Vikings after the team had an agreement in place to move him to the 49ers earlier in the week in a deal that was contingent on the receiver's approval, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

According to Glazer, Jennings would have returned to San Francisco if he hopped on a FaceTime call with the 49ers brass to confirm his willingness to rejoin his former squad, but the wideout instead elected to stick around in Minnesota. San Francisco has obvious gaps in its receiving corps due to injuries, and Jennings' familiarity with head coach Kyle Shanahan's system would have made him a natural choice to help strengthen the position group. However, Jennings also left on somewhat acrimonious terms due to his contract situation before becoming a free agent, which may have been a factor in his decision not to sign off on the trade. He'll be active for Sunday's game in Detroit but has struggled to carve out much volume in the passing attack thus far, notching just four receptions for 43 yards on eight targets through his first five appearances with Minnesota.