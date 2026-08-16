Vikings' Jauan Jennings: Logs four snaps in preseason opener

Jennings played four snaps on offense and didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Vikings' 13-10 preseason win over the Giants on Saturday.

Jennings and the rest of the Vikings' top skill position players saw minimal work in Saturday's exhibition game, with Justin Jefferson being a healthy scratch. Jennings signed a one-year contract with the Vikings in May after spending the first six years of his NFL career with the 49ers. He's coming off a 2025 campaign when he caught 55 passes (on 90 targets) for 643 yards and nine touchdowns across 15 regular-season games. Jennings is slated to serve as Minnesota's WR3 behind Jefferson and Jordan Addison.