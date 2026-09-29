Jennings caught one of two targets for one yard Sunday in a 23-16 win against Tampa Bay.

Although Justin Jefferson (ankle) departed in the first half Sunday and didn't return, Jennings didn't see an increase in his production. He did, however, post an 80 percent offensive snap share, and Jennings figures to slide into the No. 2 wideout role alongside Jordan Addison on Sunday versus Miami if Jefferson can't suit up. Even with that in mind, Jennings has produced just one catch on three targets through two contests, so expectations should be held in check regardless of Jefferson's status.