Jennings is in line to see a boost in targets as the Vikings' No. 2 receiver for Sunday's Week 4 matchup against the Dolphins, due to Justin Jefferson (hamstring) being ruled inactive for the contest.

Jennings' Vikings tenure has gotten off to an utterly forgettable start, as the veteran receiver has just one reception for one yard on three targets through two games. While Jennings was unable to capitalize on Jefferson's early exit from a Week 3 win over the Buccaneers, the former did log a season-high 47 snaps and ran 24 routes during the contest. Both numbers -- along with Jennings' target share -- will be in line to increase against Miami with Jefferson out, although the possibility Minnesota eventually has the luxury of turning to a run-heavy approach in the second half is also high considering the generally uncompetitive current state of the Dolphins.