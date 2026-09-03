Jennings played four snaps in the Vikings' 13-10 preseason win over the Giants before being held out for rest purposes in the final two exhibition tilts.

Signed to a one-year, $8 million deal in May, Jennings is locked in as the Vikings' No. 3 receiver and didn't need to compete for a job during the preseason. With San Francisco last season, Jennings primarily operated as the "X" receiver and turned in a 55-643-9 receiving line on 90 targets over his 15 appearances. Since Justin Jefferson typically occupies the X spot for Minnesota and Jordan Addison mainly works as the "Z" receiver, Jennings could end up seeing most of his time out of the slot with his new squad. While a slot role can often lead to catchable, higher-percentage targets, Jefferson remains the unquestioned No. 1 option in the passing game regardless of where he lines up, and Addison is capable of bumping inside and seems likely play ahead of Jennings in two-wide formations. Moreover, Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray hasn't had an extensive track record of supporting more than one fantasy viable pass catcher during his seven-year career, so Jennings could struggle to attain consistent week-to-week volume while he's vying with the likes of Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson for the remaining targets that don't go to Jefferson.