Hargrave (thigh) has been deemed a limited participant on Minnesota's estimated practice report both Monday and Tuesday.

Hargrave didn't play against the Giants on Sunday due to the thigh injury he suffered one week earlier versus Dallas. The Vikings haven't held an actual practice yet this week, but the veteran defensive lineman's listing as limited two straight days suggests he at least has a chance of suiting up Thursday against Detroit. However, if Hargrave has to miss that game, a combination of Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Elijah Williams could help fill the void.