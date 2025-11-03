Hargrave had eight total tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss in Sunday's win at Detroit. He returned to the starting lineup after his role had been scaled back in the previous two games, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Hargrave played on 39 of the defense's 64 snaps. He had played less than 40% of the defensive snaps the previous two games. He had been seen as not living up to his two-year, $30 million contract before last week, but may have turned his season around.