Hargrave finished Monday's 27-24 win over the Bears with five tackles (three solo) and a pair of sacks.

Hargrave made a big impact in his first game with the Vikings after signing a two-year contract in March. The veteran pass rusher logged both of Minnesota's sacks in the narrow victory and tied for second on the team in tackles. Hargrave appeared fully healthy after playing only three games with the 49ers in 2024 due to a triceps tear.