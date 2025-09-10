Hargrave finished Monday's 27-24 Week 1 win over Chicago with five tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks.

Hargrave made a big impact in his first game with the Vikings after signing a two-year contract in March. The veteran pass-rusher logged both of Minnesota's sacks in the narrow victory and tied for second on the team with five total tackles. Hargrave appeared fully healthy after playing only three games last year due to a triceps tear.