Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Questionable to return to SNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hargrave (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Cowboys.
Hargrave suffered an apparent groin injury in the second half, placing some doubt on his availability for the rest of the night. In his absence, Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins are candidates to see an increase in workload on the defensive line.
More News
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Gets sack in return to larger role•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Ready for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Leaves game with chest injury•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Pair of sacks in debut•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Moving to Minnesota•