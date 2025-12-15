default-cbs-image
Hargrave (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday night's contest against the Cowboys.

Hargrave suffered an apparent groin injury in the second half, placing some doubt on his availability for the rest of the night. In his absence, Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins are candidates to see an increase in workload on the defensive line.

