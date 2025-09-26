Hargrave (chest) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, Craig Peters of the Vikings' official site reports.

The veteran defensive lineman upgraded from a DNP on Wednesday to a full practice Friday, suggesting he's moved past his chest issue in time to face the Steelers on Sunday morning. Hargrave has recorded 11 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, across his first three games as a Viking. He's expected to start opposite Jonathan Allen in Week 4.