Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Sidelined by thigh injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hargrave (thigh) did not practice Wednesday.
Hargrave suffered what was termed a groin injury in Sunday night's win over the Cowboys. While he was sidelined with a thigh injury Wednesday, the issue is presumably the same. Hargrave's status looks to be in jeopardy for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.
