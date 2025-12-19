Hargrave (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Hargrave will sit out due to a thigh injury, which was originally termed a groin injury when he first got hurt in the Week 15 win over Dallas. He won't have much time to recover before the Vikings take the field again Thursday in Week 17. Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins could play an expanded role Sunday against the Giants in Hargrave's absence.