Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Won't return Sunday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hargrave (groin) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday night's matchup with the Cowboys.
The defensive tackle exited with the injury earlier in the second half. Levi Drake Rodriguez and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins could see more snaps in his absence.
More News
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Questionable to return to SNF•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Gets sack in return to larger role•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Ready for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Leaves game with chest injury•
-
Vikings' Javon Hargrave: Pair of sacks in debut•