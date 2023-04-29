The Vikings selected Ward in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 134th overall.

Harrison Smith is entering his age 34 season, and 2022 first-rounder Lewis Cine is coming off a serious leg injury. This made safety a need, and with it being a light class at that position, the Vikings were able to wait until Day 3 to address it. Ward, a defensive back from LSU, is thin for a safety at 188 pounds, and his speed checks in at 4.55 in the 40. Still, he managed to be a two-year starter at LSU and played well with six career picks. He's a depth option at safety who could be thrust into a role as a rookie.