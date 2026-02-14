Ward played in all 17 of Minnesota's games last season, making five starts and recording 27 tackles along with a recovered fumble.

Ward logged just 62 defensive snaps over 33 regular-season contests in his first two NFL campaigns, but he was much more involved on defense in 2025 with 249 defensive snaps. The 2023 fourth-round draft pick made his first NFL start in Week 10 and then started each of the Vikings' final three contests after Josh Metellus (shoulder) landed on IR. Ward will be in the final season of his rookie contract in 2026, and if Harrison Smith decides to retire, Ward could be tabbed for a starting role.