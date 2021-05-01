The Vikings selected Twyman in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 199th overall.

Twyman opted out of the 2020 season but was a highly productive contributor to a smothering Pittsburgh run defense in 2019, a season where Twyman also dominated as a pass rusher with 10.5 sacks and 12.0 tackles for loss. Twyman is smallish at just 6-foot-2, 301 pounds, and his 5.4-second 40 was brutal, but his vertical was very good (32.5 inches) and his 40 bench press reps were a staggering figure. He seems to have some tools to work with, albeit probably not with many two-gap functions.