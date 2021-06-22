Twyman was recently shot four times while in Washington, D.C., but X-rays came back negative, and he won't require surgery in order to make a full recovery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The rookie sixth-round pick was visiting family in D.C. and was apparently in the "wrong place, wrong time," according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. Twyman is dealing with what Schefter labeled "superficial, exit wounds," so it appears the young defensive tackle avoided any serious injuries. Twyman should be considered questionable entering training camp but is expected to make a full recovery.