Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Could move to linebacker
Kearse may move from safety to weakside linebacker, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. The Vikings will try to make the transition this spring.
Kearse was mostly used on special teams last season but showed promise at times at safety. He also got time at nickelback last season, so the Vikings may utilize him in a versatile role.
