Kearse (knee/toe) is officially listed as doubtful for Saturday's NFC divisional contest against the 49ers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Kearse is trending in the wrong direction for Saturday's playoff tilt in San Francisco. He didn't handle a single snap on defense during Minnesota's wild-card win over New Orleans, so his availability (or lack thereof) will only impact the Vikings' depth at safety.

