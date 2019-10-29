Kearse has been charged with five misdemeanors following his arrest this past Sunday morning in Minneapolis, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Kearse was apprehended for suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of a firearm without a permit. His first hearing for the infractions will be Wednesday, Nov. 13.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories