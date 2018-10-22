Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Five tackles in Sunday's win
Kearse had five total tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss in Sunday's win at the Jets.
He played 29 snaps on defense as he got extra time with Xavier Rhodes going down with an ankle injury during the game and with Mike Hughes out for the season with a knee injury.
