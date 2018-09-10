Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Gets time at nickel
Kearse played 22 snaps on defense Sunday and got time at nickelback with Mackensie Alexander and Trae Waynes hurt.
Kearse is a safety, but his flexibility to play some cornerback in a pinch is beneficial asset for Minnesota's defense. He'll likely return to a reserve role this week as Minnesota will likely make another cornerback active for the game.
