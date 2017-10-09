Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Inactive Monday
Kearse (groin) is inactive for Monday's game against the Bears, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.
Kearse was initially listed as questionable to play after sustaining a groin injury this past week. Fortunately for the Vikings, starting safety Andrew Sendejo is able to suit up despite being limited by a shoulder injury in practice Thursday and Friday.
