Play

Kearse (groin) is inactive for Monday's game against the Bears, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports.

Kearse was initially listed as questionable to play after sustaining a groin injury this past week. Fortunately for the Vikings, starting safety Andrew Sendejo is able to suit up despite being limited by a shoulder injury in practice Thursday and Friday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories