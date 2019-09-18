Play

Kearse (hip) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

The nature and severity of Kearse's injury remain undisclosed. The safety's limited session puts him on track for Week 3 versus the Raiders if he's able to ramp up his participation Thursday and Friday. If healthy, Kearse stands to see increased work with MacKensie Alexander managing a dislocated elbow.

