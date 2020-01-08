Play

Kearse (knee/toe) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.

Kearse watched a second straight practice from the sidelines, and he'll need to work in some capacity Thursday to have a shot at suiting up in Saturday's divisional-round game versus the 49ers. Whether Kearse can play Saturday mainly affects the team's safety depth, as he didn't play a defensive snap in the wild-card win versus the Saints.

