Vikings' Jayron Kearse: No practice Wednesday
Kearse (knee/toe) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.
Kearse watched a second straight practice from the sidelines, and he'll need to work in some capacity Thursday to have a shot at suiting up in Saturday's divisional-round game versus the 49ers. Whether Kearse can play Saturday mainly affects the team's safety depth, as he didn't play a defensive snap in the wild-card win versus the Saints.
