Kearse (toe) practiced fully Thursday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Full participation in the first practice of the week certainly bodes well for Kearse's game status in Week 16. He'll most likely be back Monday night providing depth in the Vikings' secondary and on special teams against the Packers.

