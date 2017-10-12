Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Practices without limitations
Kearse (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, and barring any setbacks, he should be ready for Sunday's game against the packers.
Kearse wasn't able to suit up for the Week 5 matchup with the Bears, but he'll be full speed ahead for the divisional matchup with the Packers. However, Kearse hasn't been logging defensive snaps this season, and his return won't affect fantasy owners.
