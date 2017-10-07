Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Questionable for Monday's divisional contest
Kearse (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Chicago.
With Kearse and Andrew Sendejo (shoulder) both considered questionable for Monday's contest, Anthony Harris could be asked to slide into the starting safety spot. However, we likely won't know Kearse's game status until kickoff.
