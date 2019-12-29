Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Ready for Week 17
Kearse (toe) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Kearse was considered questionable despite working as a full practice participant all week, so it's not a real surprise he's okay to suit up Sunday. The 25-year-old could see increased defensive reps versus Chicago since Minnesota is locked into its playoff position and is expected to rest some key players.
