Kearse (toe) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

Kearse was considered questionable despite working as a full practice participant all week, so it's not a real surprise he's okay to suit up Sunday. The 25-year-old could see increased defensive reps versus Chicago since Minnesota is locked into its playoff position and is expected to rest some key players.

