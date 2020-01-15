Play

Kearse (toe) finished with 28 tackles, six pass breakups and an interception over 15 regular-season games.

Kearse sat out of the divisional-round loss to the 49ers due to a toe injury, but he was healthy for the wild-card win despite not logging a defensive snap. His toe injury should be healed by free agency. Fellow Vikings safeties Anthony Harris and Andrew Sendejo are pending unrestricted free agents as well, so Kearse may wait until those dominoes fall before making his decision for the 2020 campaign.

