Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Returns to game
Kearse (wrist) returned to Friday's preseason game against the Seahawks.
Kearse's wrist injury must not have been that bad. He'll resume his conquest to secure the No. 3 safety gig behind Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo.
