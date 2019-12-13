Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Sidelined Week 15
Kearse has a toe injury and was ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers.
Kearse was added to the injury report Thursday as a non-participant and will miss his first game of the season. Andrew Sendejo will operate as Minnesota's reserve safety against the Chargers.
