Kearse had nine tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Falcons. Kearse came off the bench and played 43 of the defense's 74 snaps. He helped replace an injured MacKensie Alexander in the nickel defense.

He'll likely get significant playing time while Alexander remains sidelined with a dislocated elbow and while Mike Hughes works his way back from last year's torn ACL.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories