Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Still nursing injury
Kearse (knee/toe) was listed as a non-participant for Tuesday's walkthrough practice.
Kearse has been nursing the toe injury since Week 15 of the regular season, but luckily for him, Tuesday's practice report was only an estimation. The 25-year-old played through the injury the past three weeks, so expect his practice availability throughout the week shed light on his chances to play Saturday. If Kearse sits out, however, the team would be down to just three healthy safeties.
