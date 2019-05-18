Kearse will compete for playing time at safety and nickel cornerback when Organized Team Activities begin on Tuesday and won't be switching to weakside linebacker, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Last year, I played the nickel, but that was all off of instincts," Kearse said. "Now, I had time to work at it knowing I'll be in that role and playing that position."

A report earlier in April said he could move to linebacker, but it looks like Kearse will return to the role he had last season. Kearse could win significant snaps at slot corner with a strong training camp.