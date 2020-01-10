Vikings' Jayron Kearse: Won't play Saturday
Kearse (toe) has been downgraded to out for Saturday NFC divisional-round game at San Francisco.
Kearse originally received the doubtful tag, so it's not a major surprise to see him downgraded to out. Andrew Sendejo will continue to work as the Vikings' No. 3 safety.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...