Badet (groin) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

It was reported May 4 that Badet was dealing with a groin injury, and it seemingly is serious enough to have held him out of the team's minicamp a month later. It's unclear now whether the Oklahoma product will be ready for training camp in late July, but more information should be revealed as the offseason rolls on.

