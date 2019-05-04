Vikings' Jeff Badet: Nursing groin injury
Badet's status for the Vikings' weekend minicamp practices is uncertain due to a tweaked groin, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Badet signed with the Vikings after going undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. However, he was unable to make the team's final 53-man roster after suffering a head injury in training camp. From there he spent some time on the Panthers' practice squad before returning to Minnesota in January. It does not sound like the Oklahoma product is dealing with anything serious, and should return to practice activities once his health allows it.
