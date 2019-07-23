Vikings' Jeff Badet: Returns to practice
Badet (groin) has returned to practice for the first day of training camp, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.
Badet missed much of the spring OTAs due to a groin issue, but it looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of training camp. Badet (six feet, 185 pounds) has spent time with both the Panthers and Vikings since going undrafted out of Oklahoma last spring. The wideout ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash time at his 2018 pro day, but he's viewed as mainly a gadget player than a true downfield threat, given his smallish frame.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath Cummings Sleepers 2.0
Heath Cummings says the Melvin Gordon holdout could create enormous value for the Chargers...
-
Going shopping for super sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg uses the CBS Sports Average Draft Position to go bargain shopping on the top...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Sleepers
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about sleepers, giving their favorites, some...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Top 100 plays for 2019
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 10-1
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 10-1 in our consensus r...