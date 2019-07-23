Badet (groin) has returned to practice for the first day of training camp, Arif Hasan of The Athletic reports.

Badet missed much of the spring OTAs due to a groin issue, but it looks like he'll be ready to go for the start of training camp. Badet (six feet, 185 pounds) has spent time with both the Panthers and Vikings since going undrafted out of Oklahoma last spring. The wideout ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash time at his 2018 pro day, but he's viewed as mainly a gadget player than a true downfield threat, given his smallish frame.