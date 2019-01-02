Badet has signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings, Chris Tomasson reports.

Badet (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) has spent time with both the Panthers and Vikings since going undrafted out of Oklahoma last spring. Owner of a blazing 4.27-second time in the 40-yard dash, Badet is more of a gadget player than true receiver, but that may not be a huge problem on a Minnesota team that already possesses one of the league's most potent combinations of wideouts in Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs.

