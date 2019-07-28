Badet (groin) did not participate in Saturday's practice, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Badet appeared to be past the groin injury that kept him sidelined throughout OTAs as he returned to practice earlier this week, but he missed Saturday's training camp session. If anything, the absence can likely be chalked up to a minor setback as he projects to return again in a timely manner.

