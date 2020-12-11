Gladney (calf) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Gladney hurt his calf in last week's win over Jacksonville, but he has recovered in time to suit up Sunday. The rookie first-round pick has started every game since Week 2, racking up 62 tackles.
