Gladney started as the slot cornerback and had five total tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Gladney got the start with both Mike Hughes and Cameron Dantlzer out with injuries and played the second most snaps among cornerbacks. He struggled in pass coverage, however, by allowing six of ten passes targeted at him to be completed for a NFL passer rating of 102.1, according to Pro Football Focus. The 2020 first-round draft pick continues to get early playing time and struggle amid Minnesota's woes against the pass.