Gladney was not seen at Wednesday's minicamp and has been absent form all spring workouts after his April 5 arrest for third degree felony family violence assault, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Gladney's status for the 2021 season remains unclear as he could face a suspension once the legal process plays out. We may not know his status until training camp begins. Meanwhile, the Vikings have acquired several cornerbacks to add depth in the offseason and may be preparing to play without Gladney.