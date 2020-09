Gladney started at left cornerback and had six total tackles in Sunday's loss at Indianapolis.

Gladney served as the No. 3 cornerback, but started on the outside with Mike Hughes moving to the slot in the nickel. Gladney replaced injured Cameron Dantlzer as the third cornerback. Gladney struggled in pass coverage, however, as he allowed six of eight passes targeted against him to be completed for a NFL passer rating against of 143.8, according to Pro Football Focus.