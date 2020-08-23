Gladney said he's making progress after March surgery to repair a torn meniscus, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports. "I'm feeling good right now, but you know, I'd have to defer that to the athletic trainers," Gladney said. "They're going to put me in the best spot, do what's best for me and the team, keep me safe."

The surgery was only expected to require a four or five-week recovery timeline, but Gladney is apparently still feeling some of the effects. His words express optimism about being ready for Week 1's matchup versus the Packers, though, and if he's healthy, the rookie first-round pick should be a starter right out of the gate.