Gladney (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars.
Gladney's absence renders Minnesota's secondary short-handed for as long as he is unable to return, with the game remaining very much in the balance in the fourth quarter. The first-round rookie out of TCU had recorded five tackles and one QB hit prior to his exit.
More News
-
Vikings' Jeff Gladney: Improves in coverage•
-
Vikings' Jeff Gladney: Increased role Sunday•
-
Vikings' Jeff Gladney: Starts in nickel package•
-
Vikings' Jeff Gladney: Rejoins team at practice•
-
Vikings' Jeff Gladney: Still dealing with meniscus injury•
-
Vikings' Jeff Gladney: Vikings select 31st overall•